Minneapolis homeless encampment negotiations break up

The Brief Negotiations are snagged between the city of Minneapolis and the property owner cited for allowing a homeless encampment at 28th and Lake. Hamoudi Sabri wanted a resolution to the court case with the city within 30 days. The city wanted up to 90 days, taking the fight into December and last the mayoral election. The camp is currently clean, and the case is now back in a judge's hands. With negotiations ended, his ruling could come at any time.



Negotiations took a step backwards Monday between the city of Minneapolis and the man who owns a property that turned into a homeless encampment.

Agreement unravels

Imperfect timing:

Last week, the city and Hamoudi Sabri told the judge they were close to a resolution, so he put off deciding whether to give the city a restraining order.

Negotiations hit a snag Monday because the city wanted 90 days – into December – to figure things out and Sabri was only willing to wait 30 days.

Unclear camp

The backstory:

This all started back in July when the city asked Sabri to clean up the encampment on his property at 28th Ave S. and Lake St.

They issued several citations, calling it a public nuisance, mentioning human waste and drug use.

But Sabri said the city wasn’t offering any solutions for the unhoused folks, so he kept allowing them to stay.

Then there was a mass shooting at the camp earlier this month.

Seven people got hit and one of them later died. The city went in and cleared out the camp after that.

What now?

Up to the judge:

It has stayed clean for now.

As of Monday, it’s just an empty parking lot between an empty building and a charter school.

There’s even graffiti saying "RIP Tent City." Last week, the judge ordered Sabri to keep it clean pending his ruling. And now that negotiations broke off, that ruling could come at any time.