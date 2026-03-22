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Minneapolis hit-and-run crash seriously injures woman

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Published  March 22, 2026 9:49am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis police respond to a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Police say a woman suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" after a hit-and-run crash.
    • The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan that was possibly driven by a man.
    • The victim is described as a woman in her 20s who was carrying a bag of food when she was struck.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis seriously injured a woman who was struck while carrying a bag of food across the street. 

Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast. 

Officers then found a woman in her 20s suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the woman was crossing Marshall Street while carrying a bag of food when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan that was possibly driven by a man.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyRoad incidentsMinneapolis