Minneapolis hit-and-run crash seriously injures woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis seriously injured a woman who was struck while carrying a bag of food across the street.
Minneapolis hit-and-run crash
Big picture view:
Police say they responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast.
Officers then found a woman in her 20s suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.
Investigators say the woman was crossing Marshall Street while carrying a bag of food when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan that was possibly driven by a man.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.