Minneapolis hit-and-run crash seriously injures woman

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The Brief Police say a woman suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" after a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan that was possibly driven by a man. The victim is described as a woman in her 20s who was carrying a bag of food when she was struck.



A hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis seriously injured a woman who was struck while carrying a bag of food across the street.

Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Marshall Street Northeast.

Officers then found a woman in her 20s suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the woman was crossing Marshall Street while carrying a bag of food when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan that was possibly driven by a man.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.