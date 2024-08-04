Minneapolis head-on crash results in 1 woman dead, 1 man arrested

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a Saturday night crash that left one woman dead and a driver suspected of being intoxicated arrested.

What police are saying

Officers say they responded to reports of a crash between a Dodge Journey and a Dodge Durango at the intersection of Lowry and James Avenues North around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the Dodge Journey crossed the center line and struck the Dodge Durango head-on.

Police say the driver of the Journey appeared "to be assaulted by an unknown passenger from the Durango."

The driver of the Durango, a 31-year-old woman, died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital.

A 14-year-old girl in the Durango was also taken to the hospital.

Police added that there was a third unidentified woman passenger in the Durango who did not speak to police.

The driver of the Journey, a 34-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital before being taken to jail for suspected DWI and criminal vehicular homicide.

What we don't know

The identity of the deceased woman is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

The severity of the 14-year-old girl's injuries was not released.