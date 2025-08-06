Minneapolis hosts free pet adoption events through September

The Brief Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is hosting weekly events to offer free pet adoptions to community members, regardless of where they are residents. The effort comes from a $13,300 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) as part of the Rescue Effect campaign. Minneapolis residents can also dually benefit, with pet license fees covered as well.



Whether you’re a Minneapolis resident or not will be irrelevant through September if you’re an animal lover potentially looking to take in a new friend without fees attached to any transaction.

Free animal adoptions

What we know:

Thanks in part to a $13,300 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering free animal adoption events every Wednesday through the end of September.

Community members can apply to adopt an animal for free — regardless of where they live, as part of the weekly events.

Minneapolis residents can also dually benefit from the grant, with required pet license fees covered as well.

The effort is part of the Rescue Effect campaign, as animal shelters and rescues work to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption.

MACC says it has seen an "unprecedented" number of animals come to its shelter, with the number of annual pet surrenders doubling from 502 to 1,001 between 2021 and 2024.

What they're saying:

"MACC is a bit of a revolving door for local pets. On average, 400 animals stay in our care each month," MACC Supervisor Danielle Joerger said in a statement. "We do our best to keep them happy and healthy while they are with us, but the one thing they truly need is a loving home. And for that, we need the community’s help."

What you can do:

Potential pet-seekers can stop by MACC at 212 17th Avenue North, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., each Wednesday to apply for an adoption.