Animal rescues seeing a rise in pet surrendering due to veterinarian costs

Cost of animal care impacts surrender numbers

What we know:

Ruff Start Rescue says people surrender about 10 animals a day. On Saturday, it offered a low-cost wellness clinic to help curb the numbers.

By the numbers:

Ruff Start Rescue tells FOX 9 that over the past four years, the number of people surrendering pets is trending up between January and March. In 2022, it saw 448 surrender applications. In 2023 it had 475, and in 2024 it went up to 594 and topped out at 726 animals surrendered during the first three months of this year.

According to a Hill’s Pet Nutrition report, people making less than $75,000 a year are more likely to surrender a pet because of financial difficulties.

Low-cost wellness clinic helps lift financial burden

What they're saying:

"$38 is what I paid for two nail trims and one rabies," said Chantelle Stroman from Coon Rapids.

Stroman saved more than $150 getting her dogs Otis and Bella taken care of. Without the Ruff Start Rescue Clinic, she says it would be difficult to afford her dogs.

"I would have to be forced to get rid of them," said Stroman.

Why you should care:

That’s why on Saturday Ruff Start Rescue offered services like a nail trim for $10, a Heartworm test for $20, and a 4DX test for $38.

"My mom had to take care of [Bella] for a long time for me, because I wasn't physically, financially, able to take care of her," said Stroman.

In that same study, 84% of people said veterinary care is the most expensive part of having a pet. There’s also food and supplies to think about as well.

"If we were to take Bently, probably for what he needed today, probably four or $500," said Nancy Benzinger from Champlin.

"We really need to be able to control the cost of veterinarian services. Otherwise, seniors aren't going to be able to have the companions anymore," Benzinger added.

For more information about Ruff Start Rescue, click here.