Minneapolis police investigate deadly shooting near Midtown Greenway

article

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Whittier neighborhood. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. near Stevens Avenue and East Lake Street. Police have not released additional details.



A homicide investigation is underway after police found a young man shot to death near the Midtown Greenway in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Deadly Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded around 8:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting near Stevens Avenue South and East Lake Street, located in the Whittier neighborhood just west of Interstate 35W.

At the scene, officers found a man lying on the ground with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates two males were seen leaving the area, though police did not provide additional details about their possible involvement.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police have not released the victim's identity or age but described him as a young man.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.