Man dies after being shot during altercation in Minneapolis Thursday

The Brief A man died after he was shot on May 15 in Minneapolis. The gunman fled the scene and the victim's wife drove him to a hospital. The victim died in the hospital the day after he was shot.



A man died after he was shot during an altercation inside a vehicle on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Columbus Avenue fatal shooting

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, on May 15, just before 8:30 p.m., a vehicle drove up to an ambulance crew at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. A man with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, who was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police were able to locate the scene where the man was shot, on the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue.

Authorities say that an altercation inside a vehicle led to the gunfire that injured, and ultimately killed, the man.

The man's wife drove him to the hospital. The man died the day after the shooting, on May 16. He was identified as 48-year-old Michael Ray Adkins.

Police say the gunman fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police did not give any information on possible suspects.

What led up to the altercation that led to the fatal shooting is currently unknown.

What they're saying:

"It’s incredibly frustrating to see yet another life lost to senseless violence," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "We don’t have all the answers yet as to what happened, but I can promise you that our investigators will work tirelessly to bring justice to this victim and his family."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.