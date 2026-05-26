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Minneapolis farmers market guide: Where and when to find one this summer

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Published  May 26, 2026 3:21 PM CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9
Mpls Farmers Market starts Saturday, with new hours

Mpls Farmers Market starts Saturday, with new hours

The Minneapolis Farmer's Market is kicking off on May 4, with new days and hours. Executive Director of the farmer's market, Ashley Nathe, was on FOX9's Good Day to showcase what to expect in this year's market.

The Brief

    • With warmer weather finally in the air, many farmers markets have opened throughout Minneapolis for the summer season.
    • Below is a list of when and where to find one soon.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Lakes is also home to a wide range of farmers markets that can be found throughout the summer.

Minneapolis farmers markets

What we know:

There are more than a dozen farmers markets and mini-markets operating in Minneapolis in 2026.

Formed in 2017, the Farmers Markets of Minneapolis serves as a collaborative that works to "foster the vitality of the City’s farmers markets through strategic and informed innovation, advocacy, education, and cohesive partnerships."

By the numbers:

The organization says that farmers markets have previously earned $15 million in vendor sales, while supporting more than 4,000 jobs in the process, according to its latest stats.

Dig deeper:

From flowers to fresh fruits to food trucks – here’s a list of when and where to find one this summer:

Audubon Mini Market

  • Season: June 25 – Sept. 24
  • When: Thursdays, 4 – 7 p.m.
  • Where: 2800 Johnson St. NE
  • More info

Farmers Market Annex

  • Season: April 25 – Oct. 25
  • When: Saturdays & Sundays, 7 a.m – 1 p.m.
  • Where: 200 E Lyndale Ave North
  • More info

Four Sisters Farmers Market

  • Season: June 5 – Oct. 31
  • When: Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Where: 1414 E Franklin Ave
  • More info

Kingfield Farmers Market

  • Season: May 17 – Oct. 25
  • When: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: 4055 Nicollet Ave
  • More info

Linden Hills Farmers Market

  • Season: May – October
  • When: Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: 2813 W 43rd St
  • More info

Mill City Farmers Market

  • Season: May – September
  • When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Indoors: First & Third Saturdays, Nov – April, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • Where: 750 S 2nd St
  • More info

Midtown Farmers Market

  • Season: May – OCtober
  • When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: 2225 E Lake St
  • More info

Nokomis Farmers Market

  • Season: June 17 – Sept. 30
  • When: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: 5167 Chicago Ave
  • More info

Minneapolis Farmers Market

  • Season: April – October
  • When: Wednesdays – Fridays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturdays & Sundays, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: 312 East Lyndale Ave N
  • More info

Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

  • Season: May 9 – Oct. 10
  • When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Indoors: First Sunday, Nov – April, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Where: 629 2nd St NE
  • More info

Untiedt’s Garden Market

  • Season: June – September
  • When: Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Where: 3711 W 44th St
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