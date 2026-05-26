Minneapolis farmers market guide: Where and when to find one this summer

The Brief With warmer weather finally in the air, many farmers markets have opened throughout Minneapolis for the summer season. Below is a list of when and where to find one soon.



The City of Lakes is also home to a wide range of farmers markets that can be found throughout the summer.

Minneapolis farmers markets

What we know:

There are more than a dozen farmers markets and mini-markets operating in Minneapolis in 2026.

Formed in 2017, the Farmers Markets of Minneapolis serves as a collaborative that works to "foster the vitality of the City’s farmers markets through strategic and informed innovation, advocacy, education, and cohesive partnerships."

By the numbers:

The organization says that farmers markets have previously earned $15 million in vendor sales, while supporting more than 4,000 jobs in the process, according to its latest stats.

Dig deeper:

From flowers to fresh fruits to food trucks – here’s a list of when and where to find one this summer:

Audubon Mini Market

Season: June 25 – Sept. 24

When: Thursdays, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: 2800 Johnson St. NE

More info

Farmers Market Annex

Season: April 25 – Oct. 25

When: Saturdays & Sundays, 7 a.m – 1 p.m.

Where: 200 E Lyndale Ave North

More info

Four Sisters Farmers Market

Season: June 5 – Oct. 31

When: Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1414 E Franklin Ave

More info

Kingfield Farmers Market

Season: May 17 – Oct. 25

When: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 4055 Nicollet Ave

More info

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Season: May – October

When: Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 2813 W 43rd St

More info

Mill City Farmers Market

Season: May – September

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Indoors: First & Third Saturdays, Nov – April, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Where: 750 S 2nd St

More info

Midtown Farmers Market

Season: May – OCtober

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 2225 E Lake St

More info

Nokomis Farmers Market

Season: June 17 – Sept. 30

When: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 5167 Chicago Ave

More info

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Season: April – October

When: Wednesdays – Fridays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturdays & Sundays, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 312 East Lyndale Ave N

More info

Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Season: May 9 – Oct. 10

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Indoors: First Sunday, Nov – April, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 629 2nd St NE

More info

Untiedt’s Garden Market