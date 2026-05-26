Minneapolis farmers market guide: Where and when to find one this summer
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Lakes is also home to a wide range of farmers markets that can be found throughout the summer.
Minneapolis farmers markets
What we know:
There are more than a dozen farmers markets and mini-markets operating in Minneapolis in 2026.
Formed in 2017, the Farmers Markets of Minneapolis serves as a collaborative that works to "foster the vitality of the City’s farmers markets through strategic and informed innovation, advocacy, education, and cohesive partnerships."
By the numbers:
The organization says that farmers markets have previously earned $15 million in vendor sales, while supporting more than 4,000 jobs in the process, according to its latest stats.
Dig deeper:
From flowers to fresh fruits to food trucks – here’s a list of when and where to find one this summer:
Audubon Mini Market
- Season: June 25 – Sept. 24
- When: Thursdays, 4 – 7 p.m.
- Where: 2800 Johnson St. NE
- More info
Farmers Market Annex
- Season: April 25 – Oct. 25
- When: Saturdays & Sundays, 7 a.m – 1 p.m.
- Where: 200 E Lyndale Ave North
- More info
Four Sisters Farmers Market
- Season: June 5 – Oct. 31
- When: Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: 1414 E Franklin Ave
- More info
Kingfield Farmers Market
- Season: May 17 – Oct. 25
- When: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: 4055 Nicollet Ave
- More info
Linden Hills Farmers Market
- Season: May – October
- When: Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: 2813 W 43rd St
- More info
Mill City Farmers Market
- Season: May – September
- When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Indoors: First & Third Saturdays, Nov – April, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Where: 750 S 2nd St
- More info
Midtown Farmers Market
- Season: May – OCtober
- When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: 2225 E Lake St
- More info
Nokomis Farmers Market
- Season: June 17 – Sept. 30
- When: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 5167 Chicago Ave
- More info
Minneapolis Farmers Market
- Season: April – October
- When: Wednesdays – Fridays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Saturdays & Sundays, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: 312 East Lyndale Ave N
- More info
Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market
- Season: May 9 – Oct. 10
- When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Indoors: First Sunday, Nov – April, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: 629 2nd St NE
- More info
Untiedt’s Garden Market
- Season: June – September
- When: Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: 3711 W 44th St