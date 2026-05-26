Zebra mussels detecting dog now on patrol for Minnesota DNR

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is now using a new breed of effort in its fight against zebra mussels in Minnesota lakes. A new K9 Officer, Molly, will help detect the aquatic invasive species around public landings. The DNR says that more than 370 of the state's lakes and rivers are already infested with the invasive species that can multiply rapidly and severely disrupt aquatic ecosystems.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says you can expect a new breed of patrol at boat launches this summer as the department hopes to combat the spread of zebra mussels.

DNR zebra mussels K9 officer

What we know:

The DNR says that more than 370 of the state's lakes and rivers are already infested with the invasive species that can multiply rapidly and severely disrupt aquatic ecosystems.

On Saturday, the department unleashed Molly – a member of the DNR's K-9 team that has been training since March to detect the scent of invasive species like zebra mussels.

The DNR says you can expect a new type of patrol at boat launches this summer as the department hopes to combat the spread of zebra mussels. (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

Her first shift was at the check station along the St. Croix River last weekend, along with her handler, officer Matt Brodin.

The department says during her shift Molly was able to help quickly detect the presence of zebra mussels on any watercraft, allowing staff to decontaminate it before being launched.

What's next:

The DNR doesn’t offer any schedule on where you might see Molly next, but reminds boaters to take seriously the spread of invasive species.