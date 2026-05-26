Elk River military dad gives daughter teary-eyed Memorial Day weekend surprise

The Brief An Elk River father in the military came home over Memorial Day weekend and gave his daughter a tear-eyed surprise. Mike Crawford posed as A worker with the Brain Freeze ice cream truck and offered her a treat when she realized it was her dad, in his military outfit. The community and truck came together to pull off the emotional surprise.



An Elk River father in the military came home over Memorial Day weekend, and gave his daughter a surprise she’ll never forget.

A community pulled off the surprise with the help of Brain Freeze ice cream truck.

Soldier surprises daughter

The backstory:

An Elk River father in the military, Mike Crawford, came home Sunday, and a community on the 10000 block of 190th Ave NW surprised his daughter with the help of an ice cream truck. The girl is standing near the truck like on any other normal warm summer day.

Crawford, inside the truck, offers her a treat and says, "How about have a cup of ice cream with your dad?" The girl immediately realizes it’s her dad, breaks down in tears and the two embrace at the back of the truck.

"As soon as he said that, the girl went red in the face and she was crying in excitement. It was fun," said Travis Turek with Brain Freeze ice cream truck.

Ice cream truck employees honored to share surprise

What they're saying:

Crawford is an EMT currently active with the U.S. Army. It was fitting for him to come home on Memorial Day weekend, and surprise his daughter.

"It was just a success, and the whole neighborhood was out there. It was just a beautiful story. It was just a really cool thing for us to be a part of," said Michelle Remick with Brain Freeze ice cream truck.