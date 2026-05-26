Twin Cities gas prices drop 14 cents in a week, but still $1.24 higher than last year

The Brief Gas prices in Twin Cities dropped 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $4.33. Prices remain much higher than a month and year ago, with wide differences across stations. Experts say relief may be temporary as global events could quickly impact prices.



Drivers in the Twin Cities are seeing some relief at the pump as average gasoline prices have dropped nearly 14 cents per gallon in the past week, but prices are still much higher than last year.

Gas prices drop, remain high compared to 2025

What we know:

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,106 stations, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Twin Cities is now $4.33, down 13.9 cents from a week ago. Despite this drop, prices are still 49.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.24 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in the Twin Cities was selling at $3.89 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.84, a difference of 95 cents. Across Minnesota, prices ranged from $3.79 to $5.39 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has also fallen, dropping 6.6 cents in the last week to $4.45 per gallon. Diesel prices are down as well, with the national average at $5.57 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, "Average gasoline prices declined in 40 states over the last week as falling oil prices helped offset earlier price cycling in many markets, bringing relief to motorists after several states had already seen sharp increases."

Historical data shows that gas prices in the Twin Cities and nationally are still much higher than in previous years, with this year’s average more than a dollar above last year’s price.

Neighboring states see similar trends

By the numbers:

In Wisconsin, gas prices are averaging $4.35 per gallon, down 15.7 cents from last week. Sioux Falls drivers are paying $4.17 per gallon, a drop of 7.8 cents. Minnesota’s statewide average is $4.30, down 11.5 cents from last week. GasBuddy’s national data comes from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations.

The backstory:

Gas prices have fluctuated in recent years, with the Twin Cities seeing prices as low as $2.83 per gallon in May 2021 and as high as $4.23 per gallon in May 2022. National averages have followed a similar pattern.

Local perspective:

Drivers in the Twin Cities are feeling the impact of these price swings, with some stations nearly $1 per gallon apart. The recent drop offers some relief, but many are still paying much more than in previous years.

Experts warn relief may be temporary

What they're saying:

"Much of the decline came after renewed optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement pushed oil prices lower, easing geopolitical pressure on energy markets. In many states, that drop created breathing room after recent price cycles and allowed pump prices to fall again," said De Haan. De Haan added, "While oil continued drifting lower over the weekend on hopes of a deal, new CENTCOM reports involving U.S. defensive strikes highlight how quickly the outlook could change. For now, motorists may continue to see some relief, but it remains too early to know how long the decline will last."

What we don't know:

It is still unclear how long the current decline in gas prices will last or how future global events might impact prices in the Twin Cities and beyond.