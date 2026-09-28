From franchise hope to fresh start, Vikings send McCarthy to Giants: Fans react

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick on Monday. McCarthy, a former first-round pick, spent only a couple of seasons with the team before the trade. Vikings fans at Bunny's in St. Louis Park had mixed reactions to the move.



The Minnesota Vikings have traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants, and fans are weighing in on whether the team made the right call.

Vikings quarterback carousel takes another turn

What we know:

The trade sends McCarthy, a former first-round pick, to New York in exchange for a fifth-round pick — after only a couple of seasons in Minnesota.

At Bunny's in St. Louis Park, fans reacted to the news, and the opinions were as varied as the drink orders.

'I wish he would have worked out'

What they're saying:

Not everyone saw the move coming.

"I was totally surprised," said Scott Morris.

Others had a feeling something was in the works.

"I'm not surprised, probably something was going to happen at some point this year," said Randy Strychar.

Some fans expressed disappointment that erratic play and injuries kept McCarthy partially sidelined during his time Minnesota.

"I wish he would've had time to get developed without a season-ending injury, but here we are, two years later, and time moves on," said Ron Strychar.

His feelings were echoed by others.

"I wish he would have worked out, I'm not gonna lie, I wish he would have," Ron Strychar said.

Mixed feelings on the deal

Local perspective:

Some fans believe the Vikings left value on the table by moving on from a former first-round pick for just a fifth-rounder.

"I had high hopes, but with what I saw on the field, in the production, it didn't seem like he was making the progressions," Morris said.

Others, though, see the trade as a practical decision.

"I think it's a smart move, they're not going to play him this year. So try to get some equity for him," said Darrell Gradford.

And some believe a change of scenery could be exactly what McCarthy needs.

"I really do think that if he can get his confidence right, I think he can be a solid, maybe he's not going to be a Patrick Mahomes, but I think it would be a solid NFL quarterback," Morris said.

What's next:

With McCarthy now headed to the Giants, some fans joked that it would be on brand for the Vikings if he went on to win a Super Bowl with New York — much like Sam Darnold did with Seattle after leaving Minnesota.

Others, though, said they aren't particularly concerned about that possibility.

For now, Vikings fans are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

"I hope he does well wherever he goes, and I hope we finally get the trophy this year, whatever we do," Ron Strychar said.