Minnesota weather: Mild and muggy as rain showers slide across the state Tuesday

The Brief Rain showers will move from west to east across Minnesota on Tuesday, with around a quarter of an inch possible. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 69 degrees. Wednesday clears for a brighter but still muggy afternoon.



Tuesday turns gray and muggy as rain showers spread west to east across Minnesota, with most areas seeing some rain.

Rain showers in Minnesota on Tuesday

The forecast:

Patchy morning sunshine gives way to a gray and humid afternoon. Temperatures stay mild, with a high around 69 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Winds remain light from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Showers will roll into parts of western and central Minnesota through the afternoon before reaching the metro around the lunch hour. Around a quarter inch of rain is possible, with most areas picking up at least some moisture.

Showers will clear heading into Tuesday night, leaving behind a cloudy but mild evening, though some showers may linger near the Iowa border. Temperatures this evening dip into the 60s in the metro with cooler 50s to the north.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday starts with patchy fog and low clouds before a brighter afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 70s, with humid conditions and some filtered sunshine.

Another batch of rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly across southern Minnesota.

October starts with more of a fall feel on Thursday as humidity falls. Temperatures remain in the 60s, with some occasional bright sunshine continuing through the weekend and into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)