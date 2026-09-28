Minnesota Frost return to Grand Casino Arena for Dec. 13 home opener

The Brief The Minnesota Frost will host the Seattle Torrent in their 2026-27 PWHL home opener on Dec. 13 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. The full 2026-27 season schedule is set to be released on Oct. 2



The Minnesota Frost have announced their 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) home opener on Dec. 13 at Grand Casino Arena.

Minnesota Frost home opener

What we know:

The Frost will face the Seattle Torrent on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. CT in a return to Grand Casino Arena for the team's home opener.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online now.

Big picture view:

The game will also air live on ION, Scripps' national sports and entertainment network, according to a press release, serving as the first ION Game of the Week as part of the PWHL's season-long national television package in the U.S., announced earlier this month.

What's next:

The full 2026-27 PWHL season schedule is set to be released on Oct. 2, with additional national broadcast details to follow.