Minnesota Frost return to Grand Casino Arena for Dec. 13 home opener
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Frost have announced their 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) home opener on Dec. 13 at Grand Casino Arena.
Minnesota Frost home opener
What we know:
The Frost will face the Seattle Torrent on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. CT in a return to Grand Casino Arena for the team's home opener.
Tickets for the game can be purchased online now.
Big picture view:
The game will also air live on ION, Scripps' national sports and entertainment network, according to a press release, serving as the first ION Game of the Week as part of the PWHL's season-long national television package in the U.S., announced earlier this month.
What's next:
The full 2026-27 PWHL season schedule is set to be released on Oct. 2, with additional national broadcast details to follow.
The Source: Information provided in a press release by the PWHL and Minnesota Frost.