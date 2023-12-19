Minneapolis day care struck by gunfire during Santa visit

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a day care was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis, while Santa Claus was visiting the facility.

Minneapolis police say the bullet struck the New Horizons day care off Penn Avenue North at 34th Avenue North around 5:15 p.m. There were kids in the building at the time, but officers say no one was hurt.

Investigators were able to track down a suspect they believe was involved in the shooting. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers and Hennepin County deputies were on a focused enforcement detail when shots rang out.

"Those officers heard shots being fired and canvassed the area," said Chief O'Hara. "As they were doing so, we got a ShotSpotter activation indicating seven rounds had been fired in an alleyway."

O'Hara says officers spotted a suspect and were able to chase him down. The man had a gun in his possession. Chief O'Hara says plenty of children were still inside the day care at the time shots were fired.

(FOX 9)

Making matters even worse, a group of children had just left the room that was hit to meet with Santa.

"The room that was struck, I'm told, the kids had just left that room and went downstairs to join other kids to visit with Santa," explained O'Hara. "It's deeply concerning that we have people in the community who are willing to fire weapons, endanger everybody in these residences, and then strike a day care with kids inside, putting their lives at risk."

Thankfully, no one in the day care was harmed.