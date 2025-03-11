Shooting after 21 Days of Peace barbecue in Minneapolis injures security guard

article

The Brief Police say the shooting took place at or near an outdoor gathering on Monday night and left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities said there was also evidence of gunfire inside a bedroom at a home on Penn Avenue North, which was occupied by a child. No one inside the house was injured. So far, no arrests have been made.



A shooting that took place after a community 21 Days of Peace barbecue on Monday night in Minneapolis left a man injured.

Shooting on Penn Avenue North

What we know:

Minneapolis police said around 9:37 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North.

Officers located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound near 44th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North. Authorities say the man had driven himself from the scene of the shooting to where he encountered the officers.

The man was taken to North Memorial Healthcare with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The preliminary investigation suggests that there was an exchange of gunfire at or near an outdoor gathering. When police canvassed the area, officers found a nearby home damaged by the gunfire. It appeared a bedroom was pierced by a bullet fired outside during the exchange of gunfire. Police said the bedroom was occupied by a child, but no one inside the house was injured.

The police department did not share the circumstances leading up to the shooting. However, Rev. Jerry McAfee told FOX 9 that his violence prevention organization, 21 Days of Peace, was holding a community barbecue on Monday night. As the group was cleaning up, McAfee stated a couple of men came out of the alley and started firing.

McAfee says one of his group's security guards returned fire. During the shooting, the security guard, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to multiple sources, was struck in the shoulder and neck area. Sources tell FOX 9 the security guard has a legal permit to carry a weapon.

Minneapolis officials say 21 Days of Peace does not currently have a contract to do violence prevention work in the city. Rev. McAafee says his group is regularly in the community to build trust and keep the peace, including by hosting grillouts for residents of north Minneapolis.

What we don't know:

Minneapolis police say that the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.