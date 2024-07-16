Minneapolis council members draft resolution to support striking park workers

article

Two Minneapolis council members have drafted a resolution to support Minneapolis park workers on strike.

About 46 percent of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's 300 workers are not at work as the strike nears two weeks.

Over the weekend, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said the union had made a counteroffer, which the board says was an increase from the union's previous offer. Park Superintendent Al Bangoura has remained adamant they've made their final offer to workers, which includes a 10.25 percent increase over three years.

At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, council members discussed a resolution, drafted by members Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez, pushing for an agreement.

"The Minneapolis City Council believes it is in the best interest of the city that the impasse between the MPRB and the union is resolved, and a fair and just contract with which both parties can agree be negotiated and ratified swiftly and amicably to ensure the continued operation and maintenance of our highly valued parks and recreational facilities."

Before the meeting, Superintendent Bangoura sent a letter to the council explaining the board's position – and the desire to limit property tax increases.

"The MPRB has always maintained fair and competitive wages for our employees, including members of Local 363," the letter reads in part. "The MPRB’s last, best and final offer made on July 1, 2024 matched and exceeded the contract the City Council approved earlier this year for City Local 363 workers. The City believed that was a fair and competitive contract and it is the foundation of the MPRB’s offer."

The resolution was approved Tuesday on an 11-1 vote.