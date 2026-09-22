Minneapolis council to hold public hearing on Waymo ban

The Brief Minneapolis is considering new regulations for commercial driverless vehicles, including a requirement for a human monitor in every robotaxi. With no statewide commercial autonomous vehicle law, Minneapolis leaders are considering their own regulatory framework. The proposed "Workers Drive Minneapolis" ordinance would establish licensing requirements for commercial autonomous vehicles.



The public can weigh in Tuesday on the future of driverless vehicles in Minneapolis as city council members consider an ordinance they say would protect jobs and public safety but Waymo calls a "de facto ban."

Driverless vehicles in Minneapolis

What we know:

More than a dozen U.S. cities allow autonomous vehicles.

While Minnesota has no statewide legislation for commercial autonomous vehicles, Minneapolis city leaders are pushing to regulate driverless taxis.

City council members are considering an ordinance they're calling "Workers Drive Minneapolis" that would establish basic regulations for commercial autonomous vehicles in Minneapolis.

In addition to requiring a specific business license, the rules would require a human monitor in every robotaxi.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect in October 2027.

Autonomous vehicle ordinance draws debate

The other side:

Supporters say the ordinance would protect more than 10,000 metro rideshare drivers from losing their jobs.

But companies like Waymo, which is already testing its driverless vehicles in Minneapolis, say the proposal would essentially be a ban on their taxis.

The city is looking to establish a framework for regulating what could be the future of hailing a taxi.

Minneapolis autonomous vehicle public hearing

What's next:

The public can weigh in on the future of driverless vehicles in Minneapolis during a public hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.