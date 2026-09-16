Waymo in Minneapolis: City council considers ordinance that could ban driverless rideshares

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council is considering an ordinance that would require a human monitor in every driverless ride-hailing vehicle operating in the city. Waymo, which has been testing its autonomous vehicles in Minneapolis for months, calls the proposal a "de facto ban" on autonomous ride-hailing services. Supporters say the measure protects more than 10,000 local rideshare drivers, while critics say it makes the technology too expensive to bring to Minneapolis.



Waymo has been testing its autonomous vehicles in Minneapolis for months, eyeing a launch in the city. Now, a proposed Minneapolis City Council ordinance could complicate those plans.

The proposed ordinance

What we know:

The ordinance would require a human monitor inside every driverless ride-hailing vehicle operating in Minneapolis. According to the proposal, that person would need a valid driver's license and must be paid at least the minimum rates established under the city's ride-hailing driver laws.

Waymo has pushed back hard, calling the measure a "de facto ban" on autonomous ride-hailing. Critics of the ordinance argue it defeats the purpose of the technology entirely and makes it too expensive to justify bringing Waymo's service to Minneapolis. Even in cities that don't require a human in the vehicle, Waymo rides already tend to cost more than a comparable Lyft or Uber trip.

Why you should care:

Supporters of the ordinance say the stakes are high for thousands of workers already on the road. Those in favor argue the measure protects more than 10,000 local drivers who currently work for services like Uber and Lyft. Safety is also a concern — backers of the proposal point to the risks of a fully driverless vehicle with no human available to step in during an emergency.

Local perspective:

Supporters of the proposed driver requirements were at City Hall held a news conference on Wednesday to make their case for why they believe the ordinance is necessary.

A public hearing on the measure is set for next week, where the debate over driverless cars in Minneapolis is expected to continue.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the City Council will vote on the ordinance or whether Waymo would pull back its Minneapolis plans if the measure passes.