Wisconsin state trooper severely injured after falling from I-94 bridge in Dunn County

The Brief Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Brad Ritger was severely injured Sept. 21 after falling from a bridge on I-94 in Dunn County while responding to a pursuit. Ritger had deployed a tire deflation device on the bridge deck before falling onto the road below, where CPR was administered. The driver was later arrested after stopping in the median with flat tires.



A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper is recovering after a serious fall from a bridge during an early morning pursuit response on I-94.

Wisconsin state trooper seriously hurt

What we know:

Authorities say Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Brad Ritger was severely injured in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 while responding to a traffic pursuit on I-94 in Dunn County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of State Patrol, the incident began at approximately 4:55 a.m. when Ritger responded to a pursuit that had been initiated by another state trooper for speed and a related driving complaint. The pursued vehicle had also fled an officer earlier that evening.

As part of his response, authorities say Ritger deployed a tire deflation device on a bridge deck west of the Dunn County/Eau Claire County line. After deploying the device, he moved to get into a position of cover and fell over the bridge deck onto 490th Avenue, several feet below.

State trooper hospitalized

The backstory:

Authorities say life-saving measures, including CPR, were administered at the scene. Ritger was then transported to a nearby medical facility where he is currently being treated.

After striking the tire deflation device, the driver continued down the road on flat tires before eventually coming to a stop in the median shoulder. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was arrested.

What's next:

The interstate was closed for several hours the morning of Sept. 21 due to the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Local perspective:

Ritger has been with the Wisconsin State Patrol for five years. He is currently assigned to the Northwest Region, where he serves in Dunn County.

What we don't know:

The full extent of Ritger's injuries and his current condition have not been released. It is also unclear what charges, if any, the arrested driver may face.