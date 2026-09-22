Minnesota weather: Pleasant first day of fall as sunshine returns Tuesday

The Brief Minnesota welcomes the first day of fall with more sunshine and pleasant temperatures. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 64 degrees, with widespread 60s across the state. Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly across western Minnesota.



The first day of fall brings brighter conditions and comfortable temperatures across Minnesota on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The Twin Cities metro will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with more clouds farther south. Winds stay light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures reach the low to mid-60s across much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 64 degrees, slightly below the average high of 71 degrees.

Tuesday night stays cool and quiet under mostly clear skies. Patchy frost is possible in eastern Minnesota, while overnight lows fall into the 40s with some pockets in the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday looks like another beautiful fall day, with blue skies, light breezes and widespread highs in the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop Wednesday night and spread across western and central Minnesota into Thursday morning. The rain is expected to weaken as it moves east, though some light rain could still reach the Twin Cities metro before clearing for a cloudy afternoon.

Friday brings patchy sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Another shower chance is possible Saturday before skies clear and temperatures warm into the 70s Sunday and Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: