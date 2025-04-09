Minneapolis vaccine clinics shut down after federal cuts
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Health Department will discuss federal funding cuts that are forcing the city to shut down its vaccine clinics on Wednesday.
Free vaccine clinics in jeopardy
What we know:
Minneapolis health officials are expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the cuts that are impacting its vaccine clinics. In a news release Wednesday morning, officials say the cuts have halted the clinics.
What's affected?:
The shutdown affects 87 clinics that provide COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots, and MPOX vaccines. Last year, the clinics provided hundreds of vaccinations in underserved communities, officials said.
What's next:
City officials are expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the shutdown. FOX 9 will have live coverage of that news conference in the player above when it happens.
The health department says the city is "evaluating all options" to respond to the cuts.
The Source: A news release from the City of Minneapolis.