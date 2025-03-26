Immunization funding pulled by Trump administration, Minneapolis Health Department says

article

The Brief The Minneapolis Health Department said federal immunization funding has been pulled back by the Trump administration. The funding was reportedly used to provide free vaccine education, clinics and immunization records for public schools. Three Minneapolis Health Department employees are also impacted and are currently being funded by other sources.



Federal COVID-19 immunization funding has been pulled back by the Trump administration, the Minneapolis Health Department announced on Wednesday.

The Minneapolis Health Department said the result is that vaccination clinics and immunization education "must cease immediately."

Immunization funding pulled

What they're saying:

The funding was used to support the city's vaccination efforts, which included community education, free pediatric and adult clinics as well as updating the immunization records for Minneapolis Public School students.

The city said the contacts it held with MHealth Fairview, Odam Medical Clinic and neighborhood HealthSource will cease immediately.

The lack of funding also impacts three Minneapolis Health Department employees, who city officials say are currently being funded through other sources while other options are evaluated.

Minneapolis Health Commissioner Damón Chaplin shared the following written statements:

"The impact on our community is substantial. We are canceling five free vaccine clinics scheduled for April, and the future of our vaccine services in underserved communities is uncertain. Decisions at the federal level threaten public health now and in the future."

The commissioner also said, "Decisions at the federal level are impacting lives and hurting employees dedicated to making Minneapolis a healthy place to live. Their work on our vaccine program has saved lives and prevented illnesses throughout the city. Eliminating federal support for these positions hurts our community and puts more burden on Minneapolis to deliver our mission to improve the health and well-being of every community member."

By the numbers:

The Minneapolis Health Department said it partnered with community organizations to host 87 vaccine clinics in "underserved communities", which provided more than 800 COVID-19 vaccines, more than 700 flu shots, and more than 500 MPOX vaccines.

The health department said it also provided 21 vaccine clinics, with 1,475 vaccinations administered and 501 patients served with 12 vaccines available to youth.

The Minneapolis Health Department adds that as of Sept. 2024, only 70% of the city's 6-year-olds were up to date on their childhood vaccinations.