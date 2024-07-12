Minneapolis City Soccer Club fan wear denim for 'Gene Party'

On a hot summer night, the Minneapolis City Soccer Club takes on the Thunder Bay Chill. But the night isn't about the players getting their kicks, it's all about the jeans.

"We're super excited. This is something that we have been talking about obviously for the last five years since Evan was born," said Scott Menk.

Scott's son Evan was just four days old when he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which means he is missing a gene that tells his body to create proteins to send to his muscles.

If left untreated, children born with SMA gradually lose the ability to crawl, walk, stand, eat and even breathe.

But Evan was able to receive gene therapy at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital right across the street from the soccer field.

"So he has no signs of SMA, no signs of muscle loss or degeneration, and he's keeping up with his peers and climbing on playgrounds and doing everything that a 5-year-old should do," said Evan's mom, Julie Menk.

Now Evan's family is throwing a "Gene Party" at Friday night's game to raise money for the hospital where he was treated.

Not only are the players wearing special jean-inspired uniforms, the fans were also asked to wear denim so they could take part in an attempt to set a new world record for the most people wearing denim in a single selfie.

"It's even better that we're playing a team from Canada while we're wearing Canadian tuxedos. So we're hoping to get a good result today," said Scott.

But Evan's family says giving hope to other families in similar situations is the ultimate goal.

"We're here to party. We're here to set a record. We're here to see a win. We're here to do it in the shadow of Masonic Children's Hospital, so we're really excited about all this," said Scott.

Part of the proceeds from ticket and jersey sales will go to Masonic Children's Hospital for genetic research.