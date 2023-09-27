Minneapolis City Council to discuss bike and pedestrian safety proposals

On Wednesday, Minneapolis City Council will discuss plans to improve bike and pedestrian safety. The plan would change how traffic flows in busy parts of Minneapolis. The goal is to make intersections in the city safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Many of these changes will center around the Whittier neighborhood, specifically Whittier Elementary School in Minneapolis. The school worked with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to develop a safe routes to school plan back in 2017. That study found that 15% of students walk or bike to school.

The project will include traffic signal visibility, curb extensions to give pedestrians more room and making intersections more accessible to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Minneapolis plans to spend $116 million over the next six years on this project.

The plan comes after 48 crashes involving pedestrian injuries happened in Minneapolis just this year.

Final plans for this project won’t be started until this winter or early next year.