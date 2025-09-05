Minneapolis carjacking pursuit crash: Charges filed against driver

The Brief Criminal charges have been filed against the man accused causing a crash that killed two women while he was fleeing police after carjacking someone at gunpoint. Troy Mike Payton, also known as Edward Tiki Arrington, is charged with two counts of fleeing a police officer resulting in death. A 6-year-old boy who was injured in the crash is expected to survive his injuries.



A man accused of killing two women in a crash while he was fleeing police after an armed carjacking is criminally charged for their deaths as well as injuring a 6-year-old boy.

Troy Mike Payton, also known as Edward Tiki Arrington, was taken into custody after police say he carjacked an innocent bystander before leading police on a high-speed chase that resulted in the fatal crash.

He is charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of fleeing a police officer, all felonies. He is also facing federal carjacking and firearm charges related to the crime spree that started on Lake Street before coming to an end in north Minneapolis.

Surveillance camera image shows Troy Mike Payton, also known as Edward Tiki Arrington, attempting to carjack someone on Lake Street. (Supplied)

Minneapolis fatal carjacking pursuit crash criminal charges

Big picture view:

The criminal complaint says several 911 callers reported Payton driving a maroon Ford Explorer when he crashed into another vehicle, a white Infiniti SUV, around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Payton then pointed a gun at the driver, who drove away.

Authorities say Payton then carjacked a woman at gunpoint and took her black Volkswagen Passat, driving her car against the flow of traffic.

He then returned to the crashed Ford Explorer and removed two dogs, placing them in the stolen Passat.

Minneapolis police previously reported that animal control officials were treating two dogs for injuries while another dog was euthanized.

The federal indictment says Payton then pointed the gun at other people on Lake Street, including a woman driving a black Jeep and a woman walking by.

The woman in the Jeep ducked when Payton pointed his gun at her and was able to speed away.

The indictment says Payton ran up to the pedestrian and pointed the gun at her, grabbed both her hands and 'demanded to know where her guns were." When she said she had no guns, Payton released her and ran back to the Passat.

Investigators say Payton then appeared to fire a gunshot at a work van that was driving by before leaving the intersection at about 8:10 a.m. and driving to north Minneapolis.

Police then initiated a pursuit based on the "immediate threat to public safety and human life," federal charges state.

Fatal crash in north Minneapolis

What happened:

The federal indictment says Payton sped through a red light at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Boulevard and "crashed at full speed" into the vehicle carrying two women and a 6-year-old boy.

The crash killed Marisa Ardys Casebolt and Liberty Borg, both 25-year-old women from Minneapolis. The 6-year-old boy suffered bilateral femur fractures and a traumatic brain injury, court documents state.

Authorities say one of the women killed was the boy's mother.

‘I watched my mom die, and they pulled me out of the car’

Photo shared by family shows the 6-year-old boy injured in a fatal Minneapolis police pursuit crash. (Supplied)

Family shares update:

The grandmother of the boy injured in the crash spoke to FOX 9 about his road to recovery as well as the tragic deaths of Liberty Borg and her best friend, Marisa Ardys Casebolt.

Marisa leaves behind two children, the grandmother said.

The boy injured in the crash is identified as 6-year-old Grayson Borg.

After the crash, Grayson's grandmother said he told her, "I watched my mom die, and they pulled me out of the car."

Grayson had surgery after the crash and currently has wires in both his legs, which will likely put him in a wheelchair for the next couple of months, the grandmother said. Doctors also discovered Grayson had a broken arm and thumb.

Grayson's grandmother added that he was in a car seat at the time of the crash, which she believes saved his life.

FBI statement and police chief statements

What they're saying:

FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston, Sr. shared the following statement:

"Two innocent young women died yesterday, and a young child was hospitalized, due to the reckless and senseless actions of Edward Tiki Arrington, aka Troy Mike Payton. Violent carjackings have permeated Minneapolis for far too long; these federal charges represent the commitment by the FBI, our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to reduce violent crime in Minnesota. The FBI will bring every resource available to ensure a safe community where its residents can thrive. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement on the fatal crash:

"This violent suspect had an extensive criminal history and showed a complete disregard for the value of human life. His reckless and violent actions claimed the lives of innocent people and put countless others at risk. We are grateful for the partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as we all work to ensure that he is held fully accountable and that justice is pursued for the victims and their families to the fullest extent of the law."