Minneapolis car recovery group helps a single mom find her stolen vehicle

A neighborhood recovery car service in Minneapolis finds a reported stolen vehicle for a single mom. She purchased a used 2016 Hyundai Elantra, and it was stolen two days later.

What we know:

Stephanie Tubman didn’t even get a chance to put on the license plate of her 2016 Hyundai Elantra before it was stolen the first weekend in May. So she contacted the company TC Nighthawks.

From there, they got to work using a variety of platforms, from drone pilots to street recovery teams.

Recovering the Hyundai

What they're saying:

It wasn’t until they put an ad out for a $500 reward for a tip leading to the reported stolen vehicle. The first two leads were a dead-end, but the third one led them to it.

"We got a tip, and it sounded like a good one. I sent a spotter out there. The spotter confirmed it was the vehicle. And at that point, we started working with the Minneapolis Police, and we got the victim over there," said Lacey Gauthier, the founder of TC Nighthawks.

"That was everything I had. That was literally everything I had to try to get this car so I could have something reliable to drive, probably go to two of my jobs and go to college and take care of my kids," said Stephanie Tubman, who had her vehicle stolen.

Minneapolis police say the vehicle was located at 37th Avenue North and Humbolt Avenue North on Mother’s Day. The steering column and ignition of the vehicle were damaged.

TC Nighthawks helps to find cars all around the nation, recovering 31 cars so far.