Minneapolis Big Honking Truck Parade returns to Nicollet Mall on June 18

The Brief The Big Honking Truck Parade returns to downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, June 18. The event features a parade of city vehicles, a craft and food market, and hands-on truck experiences. The parade runs from East Grant Street to South Sixth Street along Nicollet Mall beginning at 5:30 p.m.



Families can get up close to massive trucks and city vehicles as the Big Honking Truck Parade rolls back through Minneapolis on Thursday.

Big trucks take over Nicollet Mall

What we know:

The "Minneapolis Moves: The Big Honking Truck Parade" is set to line downtown with municipal, public safety, construction and big-wheel trucks in an effort to bring families together and highlight the people and equipment that keep the city running.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a local vendor market featuring crafts and food. A parade then starts at 5:30 p.m., traveling down Nicollet Mall from East Grant Street to South Sixth Street.

Mayor Frey during the 2025 Big Honking Truck Parade. Credit: City of Minneapolis (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

The parade is said to feature City of Minneapolis cars, police and fire trucks, construction vehicles, semitrailers and more from local businesses and operators.

Two Minnesota Special Olympics athletes, Dequan Williams of Minneapolis and Niko Lichtscheidl of St. Francis will serve as grand marshals of the parade, ahead of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games which officially kick off in Minnesota on Saturday.

After the parade, all vehicles will be parked along the Mall until 8 p.m. for a "touch-a-truck" experience, giving families a chance to explore the trucks up close.

According to officials, the parade route will:

Begin at East Grant Street

Travel down Nicollet Mall

End at South Sixth Street

Hoping to expand upon its first year in 2025, the parade is said to feature City of Minneapolis cars, police and fire trucks, construction vehicles, semitrailers and more from local businesses and operators.

What they're saying:

"The Big Honkin' Truck Parade is one of those uniquely Minneapolis events that brings families together while showcasing the people and equipment that serve our city every day," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a press release. "It's fun, it's educational, and it's a great reminder of all the work happening behind the scenes to keep Minneapolis running."