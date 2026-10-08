Minneapolis armed carjacking: Officer's gun goes off, 16-year-old arrested

The Brief Minneapolis police say an officer's gun went off while officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking. Police say the stolen car came into contact with a squad car, and the suspect later ran away before officers arrested him. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating, and police say no one was hurt.



Minneapolis police say an officer's gun went off after a stolen car came into contact with a squad car during a response to an armed carjacking.

Armed carjacking response in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say officers were responding to a report of an armed carjacking in the area of 31st Street West and Grand Avenue South when a stolen car came into contact with a Minneapolis Police Department squad car. During that contact, police say an officer's gun went off.

Timeline:

Police say the suspect ran away after the gun went off. Officers later arrested him, police said.

What they're saying:

Police say they are thankful no one was hurt. The information released so far does not identify any injuries to the officer, the suspect or anyone else.

State investigators take over shooting review

Police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old boy. The case is now being handled by state investigators after the gun went off during the Minneapolis police response.

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation of the shooting, according to police. That means the state agency is now leading the review of what happened during the response.