Heritage Park Apartments: $6 million investment aims to address poor living conditions

The Brief A vote from the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority Board of Commissioners approved an additional $6 million investment into Heritage Park Apartments, The investment comes after the NAACP called on city leaders to address the unsafe and unsanitary living conditions earlier this summer. The funds still need approval from the Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation.



The City of Minneapolis is investing millions of dollars into Heritage Park Apartments after public outcry from the NAACP and residents over unsafe living conditions and calls for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) director to resign.

The MPHA Board of Commissioners said it voted on Wednesday to approve a $6 million investment as part of a larger plan to restore the complex.

READ MORE: Heritage Park Apartments crisis: NAACP demands Minneapolis take action

Minneapolis investing millions in Heritage Park Apartments

By the numbers:

The proposed investment is split into $3 million for near-term needs and $3 million to support long-term stabilization.

MPHA said it is repurposing funding from other agency projects and using a portion of its annual housing levy to provide the funds.

A news release from the MPHA states the initial $3 million would help cover operating shortfalls at the site, including property management services, grounds and building maintenance, insurance and utilities.

This comes after documented issues with mold, persistent water problems, and even animals inside their homes.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Heritage Park apartments: Hundreds of open work orders despite millions in extra funding

The remaining $3 million, drawn from MPHA's 2027 housing levy, is intended to help fund a future large-scale construction project, the news release states.

That project is estimated to cost at least $55 million to $65 million and could include complete unit renovations covering kitchens, bathrooms, appliances and finishes, replacement or upgrades to aging building systems like plumbing, electrical and HVAC, and repairs to building envelopes including roofs, exterior stucco and windows.

What they're saying:

MPHA Director Abdi Warsame shared the following statement:

"MPHA is committed to meeting the moment at Heritage Park by coupling the $12 million the agency has invested at the site since 2022 with this proposed new $6 million dollar investment to support Heritage Park residents. Agency staff have been working to address the challenges at Heritage Park for years, including leading the work to have the site’s former owner assign the property to creditors and have a Hennepin County court appoint a third-party receiver in December. Until recently, there has been limited political will to join MPHA in investing meaningfully in Heritage Park. I am deeply thankful for the advocacy of Council Member Warren to elevate the issue and spurring additional city investment in the site. In partnership with the city, state, HUD, and other stakeholders, we can restore the once vibrant Heritage Park community."

The backstory:

City officials say Heritage Park is currently controlled by a court-appointed receiver.

The site’s former owner agreed to assign the property to creditors in December 2025, according to a news release from the MPHA. A Hennepin County court then removed that owner from operational control of the site and appointed a third-party receiver.

MPHA points out that it owns the land Heritage Park sits on, but it has not owned, operated, or controlled any housing units at Heritage Park, including units receiving public housing subsidies, since it was built.

What's next:

The plan now heads to the Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation for a Sept. 9 presentation.

If approved, the MPHA said its total investment at the site would exceed $18 million since 2022.