Minneapolis apartment fire sends 2 adults, 2 children to the hospital

Four people were hospitalized Saturday night after an apartment building caught on fire in south Minneapolis.

Around 10:29 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment building at 2747 Stevens Avenue South.

According to the fire department, fire crews found black smoke and fire coming out of a second-floor window. Fire crews laid lines to extinguish the fires and conducted a search.

Two adults and two children were hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation and singe burns to their hair, the fire department says. The Red Cross was called to assist three other adults and one child from the unit above the fire that were displaced.

The apartment unit with the fire is uninhabitable, the fire department said.

According to the fire department, residents reported a small explosion prior to the start of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.