Minneapolis announces return of Aquatennial after 2020 cancellation

The city of Minneapolis announced Tuesday that its annual Aquatennial celebration is back for 2021.

Starting Wednesday, July 21 and culminating in fireworks on Saturday, July 24, the city has planned more than two dozen events and activities around Minneapolis for this edition of Aquatennial.

The celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full schedule of events can be found at the Aquatennial website. Here are a few highlights.

Wednesday, July 21

Torchlight Parade – 7:30 p.m.

A parade, on Nicollet between 12th Street and 4th Street, will illuminate downtown Minneapolis with parade units, floats, displays and marching bands.

Peavey Plaza events – 9 a.m. 1:30 p.m. (Thursday, too. See schedule)

A blood drive, lawn games and a "Pianos on Parade" performance will take place throughout the morning Wednesday.

Thursday, July 22

Nicollet Farmers Market – 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jam at Peavey Plaza – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Concert at the Commons – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – 425 Portland Avenue S.

Aquatennial Workout Party with YWCA at Peavey Plaza – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Aquatennial Water Ski Show on the Mississippi River – 7 p.m. – West River Road between the Plymouth and Broadway bridges

Twins vs. Angels at Target Field – 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 23

The Alley Project and Mixed Precipitation – 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Between FAIR School and the Chambers Hotel

Alchemy 365 at Aquatennial at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Aquatennial Water Ski Show on the Mississippi River – 7 p.m. – West River Road between the Plymouth and Broadway bridges

Twins vs. Angels at Target Field – 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam Open House – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Twin Cities Carfest – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – West River Road between Plymouth and Broadway

Jonny Pops Pop-In – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Midtown Global Market

City of Lakes Market – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Chicago Mall on West River Parkway between Guthrie Theater and Mill City Museum

Pre-fireworks festivities and live music – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – West River Parkway

Twins vs. Angels at Target Field – 6:10 p.m.

Fireworks – 10 p.m. – West River Parkway near Portland Avenue