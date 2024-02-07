Minneapolis animal shelter lowers 2024 adoption fees to help clear space

article

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) has changed its pet adoption fees in hopes of more animals finding their fur-ever homes and to help clear space as the shelter nears capacity.

The MACC is waiving and lowering pet adoption fees for 2024, including:

Lowered dog adoption fees for non-Minneapolitans

$0 dog adoption fees for Minneapolis residents

Reduced cat adoption fees for non-Minneapolitans

$0 cat adoption fees for Minneapolis residents

Reduced adoption fees for exotic birds

Reduced adoption fees for small animals

The change comes as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey invests an additional $600,000 in funding for MACC this year. At least $250,000 will go towards shelter renovations, $90,000 for the food, materials, and supply budget, and $365,000 for hiring additional staff.

"About nine years ago, my life changed when I brought home my cat Ronda from MACC," said Mayor Frey. "I know firsthand the life-changing impact animal shelters can have on the pets they serve and the families they go home with. MACC does an incredible job taking care of our furry and very loveable residents. I’m proud to support their ongoing efforts with more than $600,000 in additional funding this year."

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday. To learn more about MACC and adoptable pets, click here.