Minneapolis again recommends masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Roughly two months after Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors lifted the city's mask mandate, the Minneapolis Health Department has announced it now is strongly recommends everyone – vaccinated or not – again wear masks in indoor public settings and businesses.

According to the announcement, since mid-March, the seven-day new case rate in Minneapolis has increased by 340 percent from 51 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people to 227 per 100,000.

While cases have increased in recent weeks they still remain well behind the omicron spike.