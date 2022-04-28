Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis again recommends masks as COVID-19 cases rise

By Nick Longworth
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Roughly two months after Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors lifted the city's mask mandate, the Minneapolis Health Department has announced it now is strongly recommends everyone – vaccinated or not – again wear masks in indoor public settings and businesses.

According to the announcement, since mid-March, the seven-day new case rate in Minneapolis has increased by 340 percent from 51 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people to 227 per 100,000. 

While cases have increased in recent weeks they still remain well behind the omicron spike.

Vax mandate lifted in Minneapolis, St. Paul

Minneapolis and St. Paul have both announced they have lifted a mandate requiring either proof of vaccine or proof of negative test when entering an establishment that serves food or drink.