Minneapolis bar dedicated to women's sports named best local sports bar in the US

The Brief A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis was named Best Local Sports Bar by USA Today readers. The bar is Minnesota’s only venue dedicated to women’s sports and is known for its inclusive atmosphere. Since opening in spring 2024, it has hosted packed events for WNBA games and more.



As a Minneapolis bar focused on women’s sports, A Bar of Their Own just scored national recognition for its welcoming and unique mission.

A Bar of Their Own wins national honors

A Bar of Their Own was named Best Local Sports Bar in the USA Today Sports Readers’ Choice Awards, making it the only Minnesota bar with the distinction.

The bar stands out for keeping its several screens tuned exclusively to women’s athletics.

Dig deeper:

The bar opened in spring of 2024 and quickly became a go-to spot for fans, often drawing lines out the door for big events like WNBA playoff games.

Located at 2207 Franklin Ave. E. in Minneapolis, the space is known for its inclusive atmosphere and a full menu, according to USA Today, while also having a calendar that is packed with events, including Lynx and Frost watch parties and Women’s College World Series gatherings.

The backstory:

The bar’s founder, Jillian Hiscock, named it after the movie "A League of Their Own," which celebrates women’s achievements in sports.