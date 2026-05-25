White Bear Lake hold dedication for MN soldier killed in Iran operation

The Brief White Bear Lake honored Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor during a ceremony on Memorial Day. Sgt. Amor was killed during the operation in Iran in March. A special dedication was held for Sgt. Amor during the Comrades Lost at Sea Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.



A special dedication was held on Memorial Day in White Bear Lake to honor the life of a Minnesota soldier who lost her life during the operation in Iran.

Nicole Amor honored

What we know:

The White Bear Lake VFW and American Legion honored the sacrifice of Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor during a ceremony on Monday.

During the Comrades Lost at Sea Memorial Day ceremony, a paver brick was dedicated in Sgt. Amor's honor at Veterans Memorial Park in White Bear Lake.

According to the U.S. Department of War, 39-year-old Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed. (U.S. Army)

The backstory:

Sgt. Amor was one of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed during a drone strike on a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait last March.

The strike came just a day after the U.S. and Israel began its military campaign against Iran. The drone attacks were part of a retaliatory strike by Iran.

Local perspective:

Sgt. Amor had served in the United States Army Reserve for nearly 20 years, including previous deployments in Iraq and Kuwait. During her career she earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" Device.

Along with being an accomplished soldier, she was also a beloved wife and mother.