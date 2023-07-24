Mille Lacs walleye size limit to expand beginning Aug. 1

With walleye fishing remaining open all summer throughout 2023, the minimum length of a walleye that Mille Lacs Lake anglers can keep drops from 21 to 20 inches beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Although a one-fish limit will remain in place, the change will allow anglers to keep one walleye between 20 and 23 inches, or one longer than 28 inches. The previous limit was one walleye a minimum of 21 inches, or one longer than 28 inches.

"With the catch rates we’ve had this spring and early summer, we can expand opportunity a bit for the rest of the open water season without harm to the long-term sustainability of the lake’s walleye population," said Brian Nerbonne, central region fisheries manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in an announcement statement.

Minnesota DNR population models indicate that the number of walleyes in the lake longer than 14 inches has been similar from 2020-2023, but test netting done each fall shows an increase in the abundance of yellow perch from previous recent years.

With more fish to eat, walleye have not been as willing to bite on anglers’ lines, according to the DNR.

"Although the relaxed slot limit may not seem like a big change, the current size structure of walleye in the lake means this will increase anglers’ chances of catching a harvestable fish," Nerbonne said.

As the first year-long walleye fishing season in several years, both resorts and bait shops have been pleased about the potential impact on their local economy.

Regulations for all other species on the lake remain unchanged.

Harvest levels for Mille Lacs Lake are set annually. New walleye regulations will be announced in November for the winter season, which begins Friday, Dec. 1.