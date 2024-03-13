New leads sought in Mille Lacs deadly hit-and-run after investigators rule out Tesla

article

The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for new leads in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a doctor in Mille Lacs County after ruling out a vehicle of interest.

Law enforcement is investigating the November crash that claimed the life of Dr. Cathy Donovan while she was walking her dogs along Highway 169, south of Grand Casino.

Investigators were looking into a Tesla X owned by an Edina man who authorities say was in the area at the time of the crash, and they found some light damage on the front passenger side, according to court records.

However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol said investigators have "ruled out the vehicle of interest" and are now asking the public for help.

"We are still investigating leads, but need your help to bring forward any new information that could help. Every detail matters — and even the smallest tip could make a crucial difference in solving this case and bringing closure to Dr. Donovan’s family," the State Patrol wrote. "Maybe you weren't the driver, but you might know someone who was on that route that day. If you know anything, we urge you to come forward and help us solve this tragic case."

A driver found Dr. Donovan’s body on Nov. 13, and only a windshield wiper was left at the scene. A witness previously identified the vehicle involved in the crash as a 2022-23 Tesla Model X.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Donovan’s death. Another with information can contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026 or via email at Jason.brown@state.mn.us