Investigators question Edina man in deadly Mille Lacs hit and run

Investigators have questioned an Edina man, who owns a Tesla Model X, in their investigation into a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mille Lacs County that claimed the life of a doctor, a search warrant shows.

The driver of the Tesla, who has not been charged in the case, was questioned by investigators earlier this month about the deadly crash in November that claimed the life of Cathy Donovan along Highway 169, south of Grand Casino. In the search warrant, deputies are asking to search the man's Tesla Model X in connection to the deadly crash.

Donovan's body was found by another driver in the roadway along Highway 169 shortly before 5 p.m. on November 13. Donovan appeared to be crossing the road while walking her dog when she was hit. However, the vehicle that hit her had left the scene. According to the search warrant, all that was left behind at the scene was a windshield wiper blade.

A witness identified the vehicle involved in the crash as a 2022-2023 Tesla Model X.

In November, investigators filed a search warrant to pull cell phone tower data for people who were in the area of the hit and run around that time. That led officers to speak with the Edina man earlier this month. During conversations with police, he admitted that he was likely driving up to his cabin on that day but denied being involved in a crash.

The man also allowed investigators to inspect his Tesla for front-end damage, adding he had not had any insurance claims or damage to his Tesla in recent months.

Investigators spoke with a worker at a Tesla dealership who told them light damage could be fixed in a matter of weeks – and Teslas are more resistant than most to body damage.

Police are seeking permission to search the Tesla and extract data from the hard drive.