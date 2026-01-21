Michele Tafoya launches U.S. Senate campaign in Minnesota

article

The Brief Michele Tafoya announced Wednesday morning she's launching a U.S. Senate campaign in Minnesota. Tafoya spent nearly three decades as an NFL sideline reporter, covering 327 games and five Super Bowls. She plans to meet with voters across the state in the coming weeks.



Michele Tafoya, a renowned sports broadcaster, is entering the political arena with her campaign for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota.

Tafoya's campaign focus

What we know:

Tafoya, a four-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, announced her candidacy citing a leadership crisis in Minnesota. She aims to restore accountability and public trust in government.

Tafoya, known for her extensive sports broadcasting career, is stepping into politics as an outsider. For nearly three decades, Tafoya built a reputation as an NFL sideline reporter. She worked her final NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022 — her fifth Super Bowl — retiring the following day after covering 327 NFL games, the most national prime time games of any sideline reporter in league history.

She believes her experience in holding people accountable will translate well into political leadership.

Tafoya's campaign plans

What they're saying:

Tafoya said the following in a campaign video launched on YouTube to announce her candidacy.

"Minnesotans deserve better than chaos and corruption. This campaign is about putting people first — not politics as usual."

Tafoya plans to travel throughout Minnesota to engage with voters, community leaders, and families, emphasizing her commitment to commonsense solutions and responsible government.

What we don't know:

Specific policy proposals Tafoya plans to introduce have not been announced. Also, details on her campaign strategy and key issues she will prioritize.