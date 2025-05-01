Metropolitan State University lockdown lifted after shots fired
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Metropolitan State University in St. Paul was temporarily placed on lockdown after shots were fired near the campus.
What we know:
The St. Paul Police Department said its officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 6th Street East and Maria Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.
Investigators say they believe the incident "was domestic in nature."
Metropolitan State University was then placed on lockdown because of the incident's proximity to the school, police say.
The school was placed on lockdown at 12:40 p.m. and lifted at about 1:06 p.m., according to authorities.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any information on injuries or arrests.
The Source: This story used information shared by the St. Paul Police Department.