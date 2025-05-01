Metropolitan State University lockdown lifted after man arrested for shooting at his mom

article

The Brief St. Paul police say gunshots prompted a lockdown at Metropolitan State University. The school was placed on lockdown at about 12:40 p.m. and was lifted around 1:06 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested for shooting at his mother, but no one was injured.



Metropolitan State University in St. Paul was temporarily placed on lockdown after shots were fired near the campus.

Police said they arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly shooting at his mother, but no one was injured.

Metropolitan State University lockdown

Big picture view:

The incident began when a woman was arguing with her 22-year-old son in a home in the 300 block of Maria Avenue.

The man then walked away from the home after his mother told him to leave.

Police say the woman later left the home in a vehicle before she was spotted by her son at the intersection of 6th Street East and Maria Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the man then started shooting at his mom with a handgun, striking her vehicle several times.

The mother was not injured and returned home to call the police.

This prompted Metropolitan State University to be placed on lockdown because of the incident's proximity to the school, police say.

The man was found nearby and was arrested without incident and police say they also recovered a handgun.

The school was placed on lockdown at 12:40 p.m. and lifted at about 1:06 p.m., according to authorities.

What they're saying:

Metro State officials said they activated active shooter protocols after getting reports of shots fired near the St. Paul campus.

Metro State University President Ginny Arthur released a statement saying, "I'm thankful no one was hurt and everyone was safe. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and facility is our top priority. I'm grateful for the swift response by law enforcement and our campus safety team."