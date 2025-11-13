Metro Transit increasing uniformed security on light trail trains

The Brief Beginning this weekend, Metro Transit officials say riders can expect to see an increased presence of uniformed security on train routes. The move comes as officials work to restore pre-pandemic ridership levels, while being plagued by concerns about safety in surveys. Metro Transit officials say serious crime has decreased in recent years, but more minor offenses such as drug use and vandalism have remained steady.



In an effort to bring back pre-pandemic riding levels and ease concerns about safety for potential riders, Metro Transit officials say uniformed officers will patrol nearly every light rail route starting this weekend.

Light rail security presence

What we know:

On Wednesday, officials held a press conference to announce they will deploy agency police, community service officers, transit ambassadors or contract security to patrol train routes.

During the press conference, Metro Transit interim Police Chief Joe Dotseth noted that problems historically have spiked during winter months, leading to the change.

According to Metro Transit, rider surveys show that security concerns have long been voiced by potential light rail riders.

In early October, a man was charged with attempted murder for an attack on a St. Paul light rail platform that left a woman with severe injuries after he beat her with a table leg.

Metro Transit officials say serious crime has decreased in recent years, but more minor offenses such as drug use and vandalism have remained steady, in part creating the public perception of unsafe conditions.

What's next:

In 2027, the long-anticipated and well-over-budget Green Line Southwest LRT extension is planned to open, connecting riders from downtown Minneapolis to as far as Eden Prairie, with several stops along the way.

However, data shows that light rail trains in 2025 have struggled to maintain even half the ridership numbers seen in 2019.