Metro Transit passenger shot on light rail train during robbery

A man was shot during a robbery on a light rail train in St. Paul on Saturday.

A passenger was shot during a robbery on a Metro Transit light rail train in St. Paul Saturday night, police said.

St. Paul and Metro Transit police responded to the area of East 12th Street and Robert Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 on a report that a man had been shot while on the train.

The 27-year-old man suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach, police said. First responders took the man to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The victim told police he was robbed while on the train when the shooting happened, and then the suspect ran off the train.

Police searched the area, but they did not find the suspect. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Paul Police Department.