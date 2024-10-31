Metro Transit considers reducing fares 2025

The Brief A Metro Transit proposed fare policy change hopes to reduce and simplify fares for buses and light rail trains. The proposal would also remove local peak (rush hour) fares for all regional transit providers participating in the regional fare structure. If approved, changes would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.



The Metropolitan Council heard a proposal to lower fares on Metro Transit buses and light rail trains in an effort to attract more riders.

What we know

According to a presentation made to the Metropolitan Council, proponents of the lower fare prices hope to make the following changes:

Adult fares would be $2 all day long, eliminating the $2.50 peak fares.

Reduced fares for youth, seniors and Medicare recipients would be $1 all day long, also with no $2.50 peak fares.

Adult all-day passes would be lowered from $5 to $4.

Reduced fare all-day passes for youth, seniors and Medicare recipients would be lowered from $5 to $2.

Metro Mobility peak fares would be reduced from $4.50 to $4 with Metro Mobility peak fare hours between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. as well as from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Transit Link Circulator Service would be provided for $1.

10 Ride Pass Full Fare would be reduced from $20.50 to $20.

Seven-Day Pass fare would be reduced from $24 to $20.

The $90, 31-day local peak fare and $5 visitor pass would be eliminated.

The proposal also aims to expand the Transit Assistance Program (TAP) eligibility from one year to two years, which would be implemented in 2025 when the fair technology is available.

Another proposed action includes a six-month pilot for "deeply discounted" fares for Metro Mobility customers to ride on regional fixed routes for $0.01 from Jan. 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025.

These potential policy changes are based on a Fare Equity Analysis conducted by Metro Transit.

The Metropolitan Council is set to vote on these fare adjustments on Nov. 13. If approved, all of these changes will go into effect in January 2025.

Public input sought

Metro Transit is also asking for the public's help in naming a new fare payment system, which is expected to debut in 2026.

Officials say they are "exploring a name that represents the region, speaks to the value, speed, or convenience, or just something that's fun."