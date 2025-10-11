Metro Transit bus accident leads to $4.2 million payout for injured pedestrian

article

The Brief A jury found a Metro Transit bus driver negligent in a bus accident that injured a pedestrian's leg. The pedestrian was also found negligent, but the driver was primarily at fault. The total compensation added up to $4,268,354.40 in damages for health care expenses, pain, disability and emotional distress.



A jury ruled in favor of a man whose leg was run over during a Metro Transit bus accident to be awarded $4,268,354.40 in damages.

Man awarded $4.2 million in Metro Transit bus accident

Big picture view:

The civil complaint states the incident happened on Feb. 18, 2023, at the corner of Lake Street East and 3rd Avenue South in Minneapolis.

A pedestrian was attempting to get on the bus when the bus driver "negligently pulled from the stop when it was unsafe to do so, causing Plaintiff to fall to the ground where he was run over by Defendant, sustaining injuries to his leg," according to court documents.

The jury found the driver 80% at fault, while the pedestrian was 20% at fault.

The total compensation was calculated based on health care expenses, pain, disability and emotional distress.

Here's how the jury broke down the compensation:

Past health care expenses at $478,638

Past pain, disability, and emotional distress at $1 million

Future health care expenses at $2,356,805 million

Future pain, disability, and emotional distress at $1.5 million

Court documents show the Metropolitan Council was found vicariously liable for the damages due to the driver's negligence while operating the bus for Metro Transit.

The backstory:

The lawsuit was initiated against the driver and the Metropolitan Council in April 2024.

The jury trial then took place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2025.