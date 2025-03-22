METRO Gold Line opens in east Twin Cities metro

The Brief The METRO Gold Line offers a 10-mile stretch of frequent all-day bus service in the east metro. The half-a-billion dollar project has crossed the finish line after years of teamwork among elected officials, and with funding from a host of federal and local agencies. Riders can now take advantage of 16 stations, along with heated shelters, lighting and security features.



Elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate a milestone accomplishment. Saturday was the first day of operations for the new METRO Gold Line, a frequent all-day bus service along a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 94 in the east metro.

After 15 years of planning, including three years of construction, passengers now have a route from Woodbury to St. Paul, with stops in Oakdale, Landfall and Maplewood. 70% of the 35-minute journey features a bus-only lane.

The Gold Line hopes to connect the entire region to jobs, schools, healthcare, and shopping. Buses will take off every ten minutes, during the day, and service is scheduled seven days a week.

"This is a win-win-win folks, and every single one of you played a part," Rep. Betty McCollum said, "We’re on schedule, and we’re under budget."

Politicians celebrate project’s fiscal responsibility

Dig deeper:

Within the $505 million budget, the line touts 16 stations, bridges and underpasses, along with heated shelters, lighting and security features.

"This is such a cool project," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar said over the phone.

The project has crossed the finish line after years of teamwork among elected officials, and with funding from a host of federal and local agencies.

"This project is going to go a long way towards driving the region’s economy, and I cannot wait to get on one of those buses," Klobuchar finished.