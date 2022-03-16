Metro cities battle potholes as snow melts away

article

March is the unofficial month of the pothole in Minnesota, as most motorists try to dodge the cracks and craters revealed when the ice starts to thaw.

Carver County warned motorists Tuesday of some large potholes on Highway 212 near the city of Cologne, while Hopkins reminded residents to report any issues to the Department of Public Works.

When Minnesota Public Radio Reporter Nina Moini took to Twitter Wednesday saying she hit a pothole in St. Paul that popped her tire, she got a direct response from the city’s Public Works Director.

"The sheer volume of potholes that appear in every city during this time of year means it’s hard to keep up during March," Sean Kershaw wrote to her.

Moini’s car had to be towed, and her new tire cost $221.

"That could set a family back," she said. "Having an expense like that because of something that is preventable and is not your fault is difficult."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they are out patching every day, but they can’t lay asphalt (a more permanent fix) until the weather warms up.

According to AAA, pothole-related auto repair costs an average of $306. In some cases, the state or local entity that maintains the road will reimburse you for damage.