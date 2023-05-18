Expand / Collapse search
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station investigation results to be released Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The results of an investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station will be announced at a press conference Thursday evening.

According to a press release, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, Minneapolis Major Jacob Frey and other city and community leaders will announce the results of the joint investigation into the businesses at 6 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch the press conference live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.  

Ellison's office announced a nuisance investigation against Merwin and Winner in September 2022 as part of a "comprehensive approach to public safety that includes using civil and criminal law." Then in October 2022, Ellison determined that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law. 

The investigation followed calls from the community for something to be done after repeated violent crimes that happen in front of the businesses, located near the intersection of North Lyndale Avenue and West Broadway Avenue.

