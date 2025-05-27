Expand / Collapse search

Memorial Day sets attendance record at movie theaters to start summer

By
Published  May 27, 2025 9:58pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX 9
Memorial Day is the state of the summer movie season, and theatre owners say attendances are back to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

The Brief

    • Memorial Day is traditionally the start of the summer movie season.
    • This year, the holiday weekend was turbo charged with enough star power to make history.

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the pandemic, there was a lot of talk about whether movie theaters are dead.

But if last weekend is any indication, a local theater chain co-owner says definitely no.

A little break during the week

Local perspective:

Gamiel Hall makes it to the Edina Mann Theater a couple of times a month.

On this night, it's Lilo & Stitch for a date night with his fiancé to see a childhood favorite back on the silver screen.

"We just like the entire experience of just going to movies and watching movies in the theater," said Hall.

‘Phenomenal weekend’

The backstory:

Theater owners say the new live-action version of the animated Disney classic combined with Tom Cruise in the 8th installment of Mission Impossible for the highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend of all time.

The films fueled the overall box office to $322 million over the four-day weekend, which was the biggest haul for the holiday in more than a decade.
"It does remind us a little bit of ‘Barben-Heimer.’ We love it," said Michelle Mann, co-owner of Mann Theaters, which owns about a dozen theaters in Minnesota.

Mann says the holiday weekend was one of its top three Memorial Days ever.

She says business is about 80% of what it was pre pandemic, and last weekend is another sign movie lovers are returning to theaters for an experience they can't get at home.

"There's nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen and we've added so many amenities for people to get an experience when they come to a movie theater – bars, recliners, collectibles. Movie theaters are not dead. They will never be dead," said Mann.

Coming attractions

What they're saying:

With a steady stream of movies like Superman and The Fantastic Four in the pipeline, Hall says he's looking forward to a super summer ahead.

"I feel like movies are kind of back now. It just makes the experience a lot better when you're sitting there with a group of people, group of strangers and laughing together and enjoying the movie together," said Hall.

