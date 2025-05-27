Memorial Day sets attendance record at movie theaters to start summer
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the pandemic, there was a lot of talk about whether movie theaters are dead.
But if last weekend is any indication, a local theater chain co-owner says definitely no.
Gamiel Hall makes it to the Edina Mann Theater a couple of times a month.
On this night, it's Lilo & Stitch for a date night with his fiancé to see a childhood favorite back on the silver screen.
"We just like the entire experience of just going to movies and watching movies in the theater," said Hall.
‘Phenomenal weekend’
Theater owners say the new live-action version of the animated Disney classic combined with Tom Cruise in the 8th installment of Mission Impossible for the highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend of all time.
The films fueled the overall box office to $322 million over the four-day weekend, which was the biggest haul for the holiday in more than a decade.
"It does remind us a little bit of ‘Barben-Heimer.’ We love it," said Michelle Mann, co-owner of Mann Theaters, which owns about a dozen theaters in Minnesota.
Mann says the holiday weekend was one of its top three Memorial Days ever.
She says business is about 80% of what it was pre pandemic, and last weekend is another sign movie lovers are returning to theaters for an experience they can't get at home.
"There's nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen and we've added so many amenities for people to get an experience when they come to a movie theater – bars, recliners, collectibles. Movie theaters are not dead. They will never be dead," said Mann.
With a steady stream of movies like Superman and The Fantastic Four in the pipeline, Hall says he's looking forward to a super summer ahead.
"I feel like movies are kind of back now. It just makes the experience a lot better when you're sitting there with a group of people, group of strangers and laughing together and enjoying the movie together," said Hall.